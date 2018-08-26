Poncedeleon will throw approximately 90 pitches in a start for Triple-A Memphis on Sunday and remains slated to start for the Cardinals next Saturday against the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Redbirds are bumping Adam Wainwright's (elbow) rehab start back a day until Monday to keep Poncedeleon on track for a big-league return next weekend upon rosters expanding. Poncedeleon has been effective at both the Triple-A and major-league level this season, and he'll head into Sunday's start with a 9-3 record, 2.15 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and .198 BAA over 92 innings at Memphis this season.