Poncedeleon picked up the save against the Royals on Friday, working around three walks and two hits to fire three scoreless innings and close out the Cardinals' 7-0 victory. He struck out one.

The right-hander picked up the three-inning save, his first of the season, despite issuing three free passes and serving up two more hits. He's sporting a 1.23 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP through 14.2 innings, so if he continues to put up ratios like that in a long reliever role, he could make a case for a rotation spot during the stretch run of the season. That case could be bolstered by the fact that he threw seven scoreless innings in his only start of the season so far back on July 23. It should be noted, however, that he's currently sporting a 8:9 K:BB, so it's doubtful his ratios will stay that pristine if he doesn't start to limit the free passes.