Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Remains in play for big-league spot start
Poncedeleon remains a candidate for a spot start with the Cardinals on Monday in the wake of Michael Wacha's placement on the disabled list with an oblique injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The right-hander threw 45 pitches while starting and throwing three scoreless innings in Triple-A Memphis' loss to New Orleans on Thursday. The workload was light enough so as to keep Poncedeleon in play to start Monday's game with three days of rest, if that's the direction the Cardinals ultimately opt to go in. Fellow prospect Dakota Hudson and John Gant, who was recalled from Memphis earlier Thursday and appeared in relief during the Cardinals' loss to the Brewers, are also potential candidates to take Wacha's place versus the Indians.
