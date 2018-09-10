Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Scheduled to start Wednesday
Poncedeleon will return to the rotation to start Wednesday against the Pirates, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
The start will come on short rest, as Poncedeleon tossed a pair of relief innings in Detroit on Saturday. It's unclear if the Cardinals expect to run with a six-man rotation through the end of the season or if Poncedeleon will make just the one start before returning to the bullpen.
