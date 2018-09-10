Poncedeleon will return to the rotation to start Wednesday against the Pirates, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

The start will come on short rest, as Poncedeleon tossed a pair of relief innings in Detroit on Saturday. It's unclear if the Cardinals expect to run with a six-man rotation through the end of the season or if Poncedeleon will make just the one start before returning to the bullpen.