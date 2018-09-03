Poncedeleon will work out of the bullpen moving forward, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

With an off day Thursday, the Cardinals will move to a four-man rotation until Adam Wainwright (elbow) makes his return to the rotation next Monday against the Pirates. As a result, Poncedeleon and Luke Weaver will be shifted back to the bullpen for the final month of the season, though both will remain options to start down the stretch should an opportunity arise. The 26-year-old owns a 3.38 ERA across 10.2 innings of relief this season (five appearances).

More News
Our Latest Stories