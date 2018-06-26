Poncedeleon is listed as Triple-A Memphis' probable starter for Tuesday's game against Colorado Springs.

Poncedeleon was a candidate to join the big club to start Monday against the Indians in place of the injured Michael Wacha (oblique), but that assignment ultimately fell to John Gant. With Gant tossing seven scoreless one-hit innings to claim the victory in the outing, he'll likely receive at least one more turn through the rotation. As a result, Poncedeleon will continue to make regular starts for Memphis, where he has posted a 2.45 ERA and 80:38 K:BB across 66 frames this season.

