Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Sticks around at Triple-A
Poncedeleon is listed as Triple-A Memphis' probable starter for Tuesday's game against Colorado Springs.
Poncedeleon was a candidate to join the big club to start Monday against the Indians in place of the injured Michael Wacha (oblique), but that assignment ultimately fell to John Gant. With Gant tossing seven scoreless one-hit innings to claim the victory in the outing, he'll likely receive at least one more turn through the rotation. As a result, Poncedeleon will continue to make regular starts for Memphis, where he has posted a 2.45 ERA and 80:38 K:BB across 66 frames this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Remains in play for big-league spot start•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Heads back to minors•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Summoned to majors•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Leaves big-league camp•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Earns invite to spring training•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Progressing slowly from head injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...