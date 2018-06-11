Poncedeleon had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Poncedeleon will join the big club for the first time in his career after compiling an impressive 2.41 ERA and 71:35 K:BB across 59.2 innings with Triple-A Memphis this season. The 26-year-old will offer a fresh arm out of the bullpen after Sunday's starter, Carlos Martinez, lasted just 3.2 innings. Luke Voit was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.

More News
Our Latest Stories