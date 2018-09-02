Poncedeleon (0-1) allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four across 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Reds.

The Reds got to Poncedeleon the second time through the lineup, when they recorded three doubles in the span of four batters in the fourth inning. That led to all three of his earned runs and he did not survive the inning. It was a disappointing effort for Poncedeleon as he had remained stretched out as a starter at AAA Memphis and had the opportunity to pitch deeper into the game. However, If he remains in the rotation, he should be stretched out enough to provide meaningful innings.