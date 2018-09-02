Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Surrenders three runs in short outing
Poncedeleon (0-1) allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four across 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Reds.
The Reds got to Poncedeleon the second time through the lineup, when they recorded three doubles in the span of four batters in the fourth inning. That led to all three of his earned runs and he did not survive the inning. It was a disappointing effort for Poncedeleon as he had remained stretched out as a starter at AAA Memphis and had the opportunity to pitch deeper into the game. However, If he remains in the rotation, he should be stretched out enough to provide meaningful innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Called up and starting Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: On track for Sept. 1 big-league return•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Whiffs eight in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Earns rotation spot•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Posts three-inning save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...