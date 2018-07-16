Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Tosses complete-game gem
Poncedeleon tossed a complete-game shutout Sunday in Triple-A Memphis' 8-0 win over Omaha. He gave up one hit and two walks and struck out five.
The 26-year-old has earned wins in each of his last four starts for Memphis, accruing a 1.38 ERA and 0.77 WHIP in 26 innings over that span. After delivering his first career shutout -- the first of the nine-inning variety by a Cardinals minor-league pitcher since 2016 -- Poncedeleon's next stop could be with the big club. St. Louis will open its second-half schedule Thursday with a five-game series with the Cubs featuring a doubleheader Saturday. Poncedeleon would be a logical option to serve as the Cardinals' 26th man for the twin bill and make a spot start in one of the contests.
