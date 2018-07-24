Poncedeleon tossed seven scoreless, no-hit innings in a no-decision Monday against the Reds, allowing three walks with three strikeouts.

Poncedeleon's debut hardly could've gone better, as he baffled the home team all night before his removal with 116 pitches under his belt. He wasn't especially dominant in any one area, but he induced plenty of weak contact and benefited from solid defense behind him. Unfortunately, the right-hander wasn't rewarded with a win as Bud Norris blew the save, but it was an eye-opening performance nonetheless. Poncedeleon is scheduled next to face the Cubs this weekend.