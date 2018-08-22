Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Whiffs eight in no-decision
Poncedeleon allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out eight over four innings in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.
Poncedeleon was sharp in his second career start but he wasn't efficient, needing 90 pitches (61 strikes) to get through four frames to lead to the early hook. The 26-year-old has worked to an impressive 2.08 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 21.2 innings in the majors and figures to stick around in the rotation going forward. He'll draw the Pirates at home on Tuesday next turn.
