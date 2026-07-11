Cardinals' Dee Kennedy: Drafted by St. Louis

The Cardinals selected Kennedy with the No. 114 pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Kennedy made major strides during his collegiate career, as he started with a .680 OPS as a freshman at Texas in 2024 and finished with 20 homers, 22 steals and a .357/.461/.733 slash line for Kansas State in 2026. LASIK surgery helped to improve his vision, which allowed him to lock in on breaking pitches much better than before. He should be able to stick at shortstop given the lateral quickness he's showcased.