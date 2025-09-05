Ortiz is slashing .340/.443/.515 with three home runs, seven steals, a 13.9 percent walk rate and a 23 percent strikeout rate in 28 games for High-A Peoria.

Ortiz, who has split time between third base and first base for Peoria, was promoted to the Midwest League on July 29 after slashing .285/.406/.446 with 10 home runs, 31 steals and a 27.5 percent strikeout rate in 77 games for Single-A Palm Beach. A 16th-round pick in 2024 out of community college, Ortiz is benefitting from a .444 BABIP at High-A, but he also has a 27 percent linedrive rate and a 44.6 percent flyball rate, so his batted-ball profile is ideal. Despite his stolen base totals, the righty-hitting Ortiz is listed at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds and grades as a below-average runner, so it will need to be his bat that carries him.