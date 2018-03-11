Gonzalez was optioned to Double-A Springfield on Sunday.

Gonzalez performed well during limited usage this spring. Over four games he threw 4.1 shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks while fanning three batters. This will mark Gonzalez's first time at the Double-A level as he spent most of the 2017 season at High-A Palm Beach, where he threw to the tune of a 4.33 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 15 games (79 innings).