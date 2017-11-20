Cardinals' Derian Gonzalez: Protected from Rule 5 draft
Gonzalez was added to the Cardinals' 40-man roster Monday.
The move was made to protect Gonzalez from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 22-year-old pitcher spent most of 2017 with High-A Palm Beach, posting a 4.33 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 72:30 K:BB across 79 innings of work. He'll likely open the 2018 season in the lower minors again.
