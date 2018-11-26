Gonzalez was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Gonzalez, who was designated for assignment last week, will stick in the Cardinals' organization after passing through waivers unclaimed and subsequently accepting his assignment to the Memphis. The 23-year-old righty spent time across three levels in 2018, posting a combined 3.51 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 33.1 innings. In his first taste of Triple-A, Gonzalez compiled a 5.91 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 12 strikeouts across 10.2 innings.

