Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Absent from Friday's lineup

Fowler is not in the lineup Friday against Milwaukee, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Fowler will head to the bench for a day off now that the Cardinals have officially been eliminated from postseason contention. In his place, Tommy Pham slides over to patrol center for the series finale against the Brewers.

