Fowler (not injury related) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Fowler has been shut down for the past three weeks while completing a medication regimen for a stomach ailment that would have put him at a higher risk for COVID-19. However, he'll now rejoin the active roster with just under a week remaining in the regular season. The 34-year-old should reclaim his role as the starting right fielder for the Cardinals as they compete for a playoff spot.