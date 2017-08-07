Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Activated from DL, starting in center field

Fowler (wrist) was activated from the disabled list and is starting in center field for Monday's game against the Royals.

Fowler was able to get through pregame workouts over the weekend with no issues, clearing the way for him to return for Monday's series opener. The 31-year-old, who was slashing .241/.333/.452 with 14 homers before hitting the shelf, will immediately reclaim his role as the Cardinals' everyday center fielder, with Stephen Piscotty heading back to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding roster move.