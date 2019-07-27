Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Avoids fracture

Manager Mike Shildt said Fowler is day-to-day after a CT scan on his foot came back negative, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Fowler has escaped with a bruise after fouling a ball off his foot Friday. While the veteran outfielder isn't in the starting lineup Saturday as a result, it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss any significant amount of time. Yairo Munoz is starting in place of Fowler on Saturday.