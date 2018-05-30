Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Back in action Wednesday

Fowler (knee) is starting in right field and hitting sixth Wednesday against the Brewers.

A couple days ago it seemed that he may need a DL stint, but things started trending in the right direction and Fowler will only end up missing three games with the knee issue. The Cardinals have five outfielders who either deserve somewhat regular playing time or, like in Fowler's case, are being paid too much to be relegated to a bench role, so they should continue with rotation that results in Fowler sitting a couple times each week.