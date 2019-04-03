Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Back in action

Fowler (toe) is starting in right field and hitting sixth Wednesday against the Pirates.

Fowler exited Monday's game after fouling a ball off his toe, but X-rays came back clean and -- thanks to Tuesday's scheduled off day -- the outfielder won't be forced to miss any action as a result. Through five games this seasons, Fowler is 2-for-12 with two runs scored and a 4:4 BB:K.