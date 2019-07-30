Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Back in starting nine

Fowler (foot) is starting in center field and batting second Tuesday against the Cubs.

Fowler didn't start Saturday or Sunday after suffering a foot injury Friday night, but he made a pinch-hit appearance Sunday and sent the ball flying over the fence. Following a scheduled off day Monday, he'll be ready to roll for the Cardinals' series opener with the Cubs.

