Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Bat still hot to start second half
Fowler, who went 2-for-4 in a win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday, is hitting .333 (11-for-33) across his first nine games of July.
The veteran outfielder saw the All-Star break arrive at a seemingly inopportune time, considering he'd gone 8-for-18 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five RBI, two walks and six runs over the first five games of July. However, the good news is that Fowler has been reasonably productive since the resumption of play. He sandwiched a pair of 0-for-4 performances around the layoff, but he went a combined 3-for-7 in the final two games of the three-game weekend set against the Diamondbacks. Fowler has already boosted his average 12 points to .255 during July, following a pair of sluggish months in May and June during which he hit .203 overall.
