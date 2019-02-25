Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Bats second in spring debut

Fowler batted second and started in right field Sunday in the Cardinals' 12-2 exhibition loss to the Nationals, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

Manager Mike Shildt may tinker with his lineup throughout spring training before deciding on an ideal configuration, but his early plan looks to be slotting Fowler between Matt Carpenter and new No. 3 hitter Paul Goldschmidt. While the trio went hitless with one walk (by Carpenter) in their six plate appearances, Shildt was pleased that Fowler took 12 pitches between his two trips to the dish. Even in his dismal 2018 campaign, Fowler demonstrated a similar ability to work counts, averaging a respectable 4.12 pitches per plate appearance, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Fowler's ability to wear down opposing pitching staffs may provide enough value to the offense for Shildt to stick with him in the two hole, which could make the outfielder a sneaky asset in the runs category.