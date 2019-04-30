Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Battling flu

Fowler's absence from Tuesday's lineup against the Nationals is due to the flu, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The illness explains why Fowler finds himself on the bench despite hitting .369/.475/.547 over his last 15 games. It's not clear how many more games he's expected to miss.

