Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Big day at dish
Fowler went 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 13-5 win over the Brewers.
It was the first homer of the year for Fowler who collected his first four-hit game since 2013. The veteran outfielder boosted his average to .313 in 67 at-bats on the year. He's heating up in April with five multi-hit games in his last eight contests.
