Fowler went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against Cleveland.

Fowler powered the Cardinals' offense, highlighted by a solo home run in the seventh inning. Earlier in the game, he delivered a bases loaded double to drive in a pair of runs. Fowler now has four long balls on the season, two of which came in the weekend series against Cleveland. Overall, he's hitting .274/.438/.500 across 69 plate appearances this season.