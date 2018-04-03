Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Breaks ice at plate Monday
Fowler went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in Monday's 8-4 win over the Brewers. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.
Having gone hitless over the first three games of the season, Fowler finally broke through with a bloop single to center in the third that plated Jedd Gyorko. The veteran leadoff man continued scuffling in his other four plate appearances, however, and he's alarmingly struck out in seven of his first 19 plate appearances overall.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Remains leadoff man Monday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Breaks out with three RBI•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Struggling with bat early•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Top option as leadoff hitter•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Remains out Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of lineup once again•
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.