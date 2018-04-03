Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Breaks ice at plate Monday

Fowler went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in Monday's 8-4 win over the Brewers. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Having gone hitless over the first three games of the season, Fowler finally broke through with a bloop single to center in the third that plated Jedd Gyorko. The veteran leadoff man continued scuffling in his other four plate appearances, however, and he's alarmingly struck out in seven of his first 19 plate appearances overall.