Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Breaks out with three RBI

Fowler went 2-for-3 with three RBI from a two-run double and sacrifice fly in Tuesday's 11-4 Grapefruit League win over the Marlins. He also scored once.

The veteran enjoyed a much-needed breakout performance while serving as the table-setter the Cardinals are hoping he can prove to be all season. Fowler's strong afternoon still served to only bring his spring average to .200 over 30 plate appearances, a testament to the extent of the struggles he's endured. His first multi-hit outing of the exhibition slate under his belt, Fowler will look to build some momentum during the latter half of spring training heading into the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories