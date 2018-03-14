Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Breaks out with three RBI
Fowler went 2-for-3 with three RBI from a two-run double and sacrifice fly in Tuesday's 11-4 Grapefruit League win over the Marlins. He also scored once.
The veteran enjoyed a much-needed breakout performance while serving as the table-setter the Cardinals are hoping he can prove to be all season. Fowler's strong afternoon still served to only bring his spring average to .200 over 30 plate appearances, a testament to the extent of the struggles he's endured. His first multi-hit outing of the exhibition slate under his belt, Fowler will look to build some momentum during the latter half of spring training heading into the regular season.
