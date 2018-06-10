Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Cedes start to Bader on Sunday
Fowler is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Despite hitting just .177 over 210 plate appearances this season, Fowler doesn't look to be on the outs for a starting role just yet, with the five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed with the Cardinals two winters ago surely aiding his job security. However, until he displays more consistency at the plate for an extended stretch, he may continue to surrender a couple starts per week to Harrison Bader, who has impressed in a small sample with his power and speed. Bader gets the nod in right field in the series finale and will bat seventh.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out versus southpaw•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Keeps on hitting Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Three-hit day in return to lineup•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Expected to avoid DL stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...