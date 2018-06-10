Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Cedes start to Bader on Sunday

Fowler is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Despite hitting just .177 over 210 plate appearances this season, Fowler doesn't look to be on the outs for a starting role just yet, with the five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed with the Cardinals two winters ago surely aiding his job security. However, until he displays more consistency at the plate for an extended stretch, he may continue to surrender a couple starts per week to Harrison Bader, who has impressed in a small sample with his power and speed. Bader gets the nod in right field in the series finale and will bat seventh.