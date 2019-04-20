Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Continues boosting OBP in loss

Fowler went 2-for-2 with an RBI infield single, a double, two walks and a run in a loss to the Mets on Friday.

Fowler's play continues to be a source of optimism in both a real-world and fantasy sense, as he's increasingly looking like his old self after an outlier 2018. The veteran outfielder's on-base percentage is up to an impressive .400 across his first 65 plate appearances, and his improved patience thus far this season is evident in the 4.28 pitches per plate appearance he's seeing, the second-highest figure of his career. Fowler has hit safely in eight straight games.