Fowler (not injury related) could miss the remainder of the regular season, as the medication regimen that sent him to the injured list in early September lasts for 25-30 days, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Fowler could potentially be able to play through his stomach ailment, but the medication he's taking for it adversely affects his immune system, which certainly isn't a good thing during a pandemic. It's still possible that he returns late in the campaign, however, if a doctor clears him before the regimen is fully completed. If not, he should be back right around the start of the playoffs.