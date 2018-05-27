Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Could land on DL
Fowler (knee) could require a stint on the disabled list, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
While X-rays on his right knee came back negative, he was still pretty shook up after Saturday's game, which he left after getting hit on the knee by a pitch. Putting Fowler on the DL might be in everyone's best interest, as he could probably use some time to clear his head amid this brutal start (.158/.274/.289), and the Cardinals would like to get more playing time to their rookie outfielders, Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader.
