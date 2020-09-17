Fowler (not injury related) resumed workouts and Busch Stadium and could rejoin the Cardinals sometime next week, FOX Sports Midwest reports.

The 34-year-old's status for the rest of the season has been in question due to the potential side effects of his current medication regimen, but he may be able to return to the team during the final week of the regular season. Even should that not be the case, Fowler should still be able to rejoin the team for any potential playoff run.