Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Cranks three-run shot

Fowler went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Monday's 5-0 win over Miami.

Fowler's eighth-inning blast gave the Cardinals a 5-0 lead to really put the game away. It was his eighth home run of the year, matching his 2018 total in nearly 100 fewer at-bats. The 33-year-old has already hit four in June and three in the last four contests.

