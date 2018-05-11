Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Day off Friday
Fowler is not in the lineup against San Diego on Friday.
With left-hander Eric Lauer taking the hill, Fowler will receive a standard day off and head to the bench for the first time this month. In his place, Harrison Bader will start in right field and bat second.
