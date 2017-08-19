Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Dealing with back discomfort
Manager Mike Matheny said Fowler is not in Saturday's lineup because he is dealing with back discomfort, Derrick Goold of the St. Loius Post-Dispatch reports.
Fowler is receiving treatment, and the Cardinals said they think he could ultimately play Saturday if needed. This is an encouraging sign, as the injury doesn't appear to be anything too serious, and the hope is that he'll be ready to return for Sunday's series finale after the day off. The Cardinals are deploying an outfield of Jose Martinez, Randal Grichuk and Tommy Pham in his absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Leads explosive offense in win•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Three hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not in Sunday lineup•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Launches grand slam to top Royals•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On base four times Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...