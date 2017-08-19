Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Dealing with back discomfort

Manager Mike Matheny said Fowler is not in Saturday's lineup because he is dealing with back discomfort, Derrick Goold of the St. Loius Post-Dispatch reports.

Fowler is receiving treatment, and the Cardinals said they think he could ultimately play Saturday if needed. This is an encouraging sign, as the injury doesn't appear to be anything too serious, and the hope is that he'll be ready to return for Sunday's series finale after the day off. The Cardinals are deploying an outfield of Jose Martinez, Randal Grichuk and Tommy Pham in his absence.