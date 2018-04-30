Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Dealing with minor wrist injury

Fowler, who sat out Sunday's series finale against the Pirates, is dealing with a sore left wrist stemming from a dive into the stands while chasing a foul ball in Saturday's game, Bob Cohn of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals have an off day Monday, so he'll have some down time before the start of a two-game set against the White Sox on Tuesday. Manager Mike Matheny remains unconcerned about any further absences on the part of Fowler, saying he expected his veteran outfielder to be sore following the incident and encouraged him to sit Sunday's game out.