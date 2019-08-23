Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Delivers game-winning homer
Fowler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Rockies.
Fowler took Yency Almonte deep in the seventh inning to record his 15th homer of the season and put the Cardinals ahead for good. He's been on a strong stretch of productivity, as he's driven in at least one run in four consecutive games and has 15 RBI in August. For the season, Fowler has turned in a respectable .251/.348/.433 line across 423 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Drives in four in win•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Leads offense with four RBI•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Slugs two-run shot•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Productive out of leadoff spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....