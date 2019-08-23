Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Delivers game-winning homer

Fowler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Rockies.

Fowler took Yency Almonte deep in the seventh inning to record his 15th homer of the season and put the Cardinals ahead for good. He's been on a strong stretch of productivity, as he's driven in at least one run in four consecutive games and has 15 RBI in August. For the season, Fowler has turned in a respectable .251/.348/.433 line across 423 plate appearances.

