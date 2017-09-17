Play

Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Draws start Sunday

Fowler (hand) is starting in center field and batting fifth during Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Fowler was struck on the hand by a pitch in the ninth inning of Saturday's game, but subsequent X-rays came back negative. The center fielder is ready to suit up for Sunday's series finale against Jose Quintana and the first-place Cubs.

