Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Drives in four in win

Fowler went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double and four RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Brewers.

His bases-loaded two-bagger in the sixth inning gave the Cards the lead for good, and Fowler added a bases-loaded walk in the eighth for good measure. The veteran outfielder is quietly putting together a solid August, slashing .268/.382/.464 through 17 games with two homers, two steals, eight runs and 12 RBI.