Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Drives in three runs

Fowler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Mets.

Fowler followed up Friday's three-run homer with the solo shot Saturday to give the Cardinals an early 1-0 advantage, though the lead was quickly relinquished. The 33-year-old started June with a .599 OPS through 11 games, but over the last two nights he is 3-for-7 with two homers, a double, six RBI and three runs scored.