Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Excels against former squad in Friday's victory
Fowler went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, a walk, a stolen base and a run in Friday's 11-4 win over the Cubs.
Fowler was a thorn in the side of his former Cubs mates throughout the afternoon, even swiping his fourth bag of the season while generating his third multihit effort of July. The veteran outfielder has only two extra-base hits during the month, but has been able to largely maintain the improvement he'd demonstrated in June, as Friday's production brought his monthly line to a solid .275/.341/.375.
