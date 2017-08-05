Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Expected back early next week
Fowler (wrist) is expected to be activated from the disabled list at some point during next week's series in Kansas City, which starts Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
He was out on the field taking batting practice prior to Saturday's game, so everything seems to be lining up for a return to the lineup early next week. Randal Grichuk has really slumped over the past few series, so he could be an option to be sent back to Triple-A when Fowler is ready to be activated. Either way, Fowler should start most days when healthy, regardless of who remains on the active roster.
