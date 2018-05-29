Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Expected to avoid DL stint

Manager Mike Matheny said Fowler (knee) isn't expected to land on the 10-day disabled list, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Fowler's knee responded well enough to some speed and agility tests Monday, giving the Cardinals confidence that the veteran outfielder won't require a stay on the disabled list. He was also able to take batting practice prior to Tuesday's game against the Brewers and could be available off the bench, depending on how he feels. Harrison Bader is starting in his place.