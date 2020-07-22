Fowler (back) was mentioned by manager Mike Shildt as part of the presumptive season-opening starting outfield after Sunday's intrasquad game, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Shildt remarked "we know we're going to run Dexter (Fowler) out there" while also noting he projects Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader to join the veteran in left and center field, respectively. Fowler has participated in just four intrasquad games due to nagging back tightness, going 1-for-8 with a strikeout after posting an .097 average (3-for-31) over 12 Grapefruit League games.