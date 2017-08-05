Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Expected to work out with club this weekend
Fowler (wrist) was unable to join the Cardinals for batting practice Friday due to flight delays but will work out with the team this weekend, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The veteran outfielder has been progressing well in his recovery and would have taken part in all pregame work had he not experienced travel issues. If all goes well in this weekend's workouts, Fowler is expected to be activated when the Cardinals wrap up their road trip in Kansas City at the beginning of the week.
