Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Expects to play Tuesday

Fowler's wrist is still scraped and swelling but he expects to play Tuesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Fowler hurt his wrist Saturday against the Pirates while diving into the stands chasing a foul ball. He sat out Sunday but doesn't expect to miss another game, though the Cardinals could still elect to be cautious and sit him for another day or two.

