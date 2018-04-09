Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Fails to reach base
Fowler went 0-for-4 Sunday in the 4-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Fowler has had a rough start to the season, slashing .132/.195/.263 through his first nine games. He still has plenty of time to turn it around, and the 32-year-old should see plenty of opportunities to do so as the season progresses.
